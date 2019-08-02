Breaking News
Unify Against Bullying accepts grant applications

Unify Against Bullying is an organization working to end bullying through initiatives celebrating diversity. If you have an idea to help prevent bullying, you can apply for a micro-grant through the organization. Christine Maiwald and Sandra Howell join us with the details.

Unify Against Bullying is awarding $20,000.00 in micro-grants that will be presented at our VIP event before our all-inclusive fashion show on October 21st Log Cabin in Holyoke. Grant applications are due by August 14th. You can apply online at https://unifyagainstbullying.wufoo.com/forms/grant-application/.

