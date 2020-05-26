1  of  2
Unique kid-friendly crafts to help keep everyone occupied and happy

(Mass Appeal) – Running out of creative ideas on how to keep your kids occupied during this pandemic? Charlotte Smith, blogger AtCharlottesHouse.com, shared colorful and unique ideas to keep those kiddos smiling.

First, Smith showed us how to make play dough with simple ingredients most already have in their cabinets. She added color and glitter to make them extra special!

She also showed us an old fashioned weaving project and an amazing craft utilizing paint and shaving cream that gives paper a marbleized effect.

