Unwind and clear your mind prior to bed with this end of day yoga routine

(Mass Appeal) – Yoga doesn’t always have to be challenging! In fact, some poses can help clear your mind prior to bed. Shelia Magalhaes from Heart Song Yoga is going to show us a relaxing routine that helps wash your mind clean of the day’s small blunders and disappointments and look ahead to starting fresh.

Malagahaes started by regulating the breathe and reading a poem from Ralph Waldo Emerson titled “Finish Every Day.”

She then took us through a series of poses, including a twist, which one can think of as squeezing out what we took from the day and don’t want to carry with us anymore.

