Pamela Rickenbach, Executive Director of Blue Star Equiculture, and Steven Jones, President of the Warriors Art Room, previewed upcoming events their non-profits are supporting for veterans.

Residents Appreciation Day will be this Saturday, July 27, at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, from 12 pm – 4 pm.

The Veterans Camp-out will be Saturday, August 31 at Blue Star Equiculture’s farm in West Brookfield. For more information, you can call (413) 813-2000.