Upcycle keys and books to create Steampunk jewelry

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to add some creative statement pieces to your jewelry collection? Malena Chipps owner of FancyThatAntiques.com joined us today to show how to make cool Steampunk-style jewelry from keys and books.

Chipps showed us a quick and inexpensive way to give your keys the “antiqued” look with simply hydrogen peroxide, vinegar, and salt. Then she showed us how to make paper beads with strips of paper from an old book.

Using some beads and copper wire, Chipps artfully strung together the jewelry. For additional tips and details on how to create this jewelry, please visit FancyThatAntiques.com.