Upcycle your textiles to create an adorable denim bowl

(Mass Appeal) – According to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, there are approximately 230,000 tons of textile waste every year. Belen Rodriguez and Valeria Bridgewater, Eco-Fellows from the Center for EcoTechnology, showed us a way to create a cute bowl rather than create more waste!

Oftentimes textiles can be reused or recycled rather than used to increase the mass of a landfill. The denim bowl is one creative way this can be done. Cut strips on denim, an inch to an inch and a half thick, and after securing them with a clipboard, braid them.

Coil the braid around the bowl and secure it with a hot glue gun. After the glue sets, remove the bowl and it’s as simple as that – you have a braided denim bowl.

