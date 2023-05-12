(Mass Appeal) – Does Mom prefer a savory breakfast dish? If so, Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, stopped by Mass Appeal to share her recipe for a tomato herb ricotta upside-down pastry.

Ingredients:

1 sheet puff pastry

2 small tomatoes, sliced

1 ½ tsp fresh thyme, chopped

½ cup whole milk ricotta

Salt and pepper to taste

Topping: torn or chopped fresh basil, sprinkle of flaky sea salt, or a drizzle of balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. On a parchment-lined baking sheet brush 6 rectangles of olive oil. Make sure you cut your sheet of puff pastry into 6 rectangles.

On top of each olive oil rectangle, place the sliced tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

In a small bowl add ½ cup ricotta cheese. 1 1/2 tsp. fresh thyme, chopped, salt and pepper, mix until well combined. Spread 2 tsp. of the mixture in the middle of the pastry rectangle. Place the cheese mixture side down on the tomatoes. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg plus a splash of water. Using a pastry brush, brush the egg wash on the tops of the puff pastry rectangles. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until pasties are golden brown. Remove from oven and serve. Enjoy!