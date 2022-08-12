(Mass Appeal) – There’s so many fresh herbs and vegetables available right now. Before they go out of season, try this grilled broccoli salad recipe. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, shares her recipe with us.

Ingredients:

2 heads broccoli

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup buttermilk

½ cup Greek yogurt or skyrr

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tbs. fresh parsley, chopped

2 tbs. fresh scallions, chopped

2 tbs. fresh dill, chopped

1 ½ tbs. honey

1 ½ tbs. Dijon mustard

½ cup dried cranberries or golden raisins

½ cup pistachios, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Note: You can sub any dried fruit or nut of choice.

Directions:

Trim the bottom inch and half off the broccoli stems and discard. Depending on the size of the broccoli cut it into quarters or sixths lengthwise and place on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season to taste with salt and pepper until well coated. On a grill pan or on a pre-heated baking sheet (425°) place the broccoli on the highest heat and char for 2 minutes. If baking in the oven it should take about 8 minutes. Turn to char all sides or rotate the pan in the oven. To cook all the way through on the grill, pan place a few drops of water and cover with a bowl or large pot lid to cook for another 3 minutes. If using the oven, it should take about another 8 minutes.

In a mixing bowl mix together the buttermilk, Greek yogurt, apple cider vinegar, fresh parsley, fresh scallions, fresh dill, honey and Dijon mustard. Stir together until will combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Dressing will last for 3 days in the fridge in a mason jar or resalable container.

To serve remove the broccoli quarter of the grill pan and drizzle with the dressing and top with the dried cranberries and chopped pistachios.