(Mass Appeal) – It’s strawberry season, and what better way to celebrate the beauty of fresh strawberries, than with pie! Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, is here to make a rustic fresh strawberry pie perfect for your next picnic or even for Father’s Day.

Rustic Fresh Strawberry Pie

Makes 10-12 servings

Ingredients

5 cups whole strawberries

1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 tablespoons cornstarch

my favorite butter pastry dough for the crust, or two disks of uncooked pie dough

1 egg yolk

1 tablespoon water

turbinado sugar for sprinkling

flour for rolling

tin foil for baking

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 375F. Take your already made and chilled pie crust out of the refrigerator to warm slightly. Wash, dry, and hull your strawberries. Cut into halves or thirds and place in a medium bowl. Add the sugar and lemon juice. Stir thoroughly. Take a quick taste to make sure the sugar sweetness is where you want it, remembering that as the berries break down in the oven, they will get sweeter. Add the cornstarch and mix well. Roll your pie dough out on a well floured surface with a floured rolling pin. Roll to about 1/4 inch thick and large enough to fill a 9 inch standard pie plate. Once rolled, transfer the pie crust onto the center of the pie plate and trim the excess dough from the edges. Leaving about 3/4-1 inch left. Pour the strawberry mixture into the pie shell. Quickly roll out the second piece of dough to the same dimensions and place on-top of the pie, trimming the edges slightly so there is about 1 inch left. Pinch/crimp the dough around the pie with either your fingers or with the tines of a fork. Cut slits or decorative vents onto the top of the pie. The shape isn’t that important, but it is necessary to have some sort of opening on the top so the trapped steam can escape while baking. Place your egg yolk into a small bowl and mix with a splash of water until combined. Brush onto the pie crust. Sprinkle it with Turbinado sugar. Place the pie into the oven, with or without a baking sheet underneath it to catch spills, and bake for 50-55 minutes, or until bubbly and golden brown. Keep an eye for over-browning. You can use strips of foil over the more cooked-looking crust to protect it from burning once the pastry has reached an appropriate level of browning. Allow to cool completely before serving. I like to wait overnight, keeping the pie on the counter with a tea-towel or kitchen towel on top of it – the extra time allows the pie filling to properly set.

For the Pastry Dough

Ingredients

2 2/3 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt I use kosher salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup unsalted butter chilled and cut into cubes

1/4-1/2 cup ice water

Instructions

1. In the bowl or a food processor with the dough cutter blade, combine the flour, salt, and sugar. Pulse several times to mix.

2. Next, add the butter one cube at a time, giving a couple of quick pulses after each addition. Do not pulse too long, you want to end up with a “sandy” texture after all of the butter has been added.

3. In a steady but slow stream, pour the ice water into the processor bowl while pulsing several long bursts, just until the mix starts to ball together.

4. Once combined, dump out the mix onto a layer of plastic wrap and lightly mold the dough into a ball.

5. Using a butter knife, cut the dough into two equal portions. Transfer one portion to another layer of plastic wrap and form into a loose ball. Layer 2-3 sheets of plastic wrap around the dough and seal tightly. Repeat with the other half. Gently push down on the dough balls to flatten slightly.

6. Place into a large freezer bag and chill for at least 2 hours before using. This dough also freezes extremely well. Just pull it out of the freezer the day before you need it and allow the dough to thaw in the fridge.