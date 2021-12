SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Springfield police arrested two people on Sunday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an illegal firearm.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on Sunday around 8:40 p.m., police were conducting speed enforcement on State Street when they noticed a car travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit on the 1200 block of State Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Bobby Guzman, did not immediately pull over. Officers report that they saw both the driver and passenger attempting to reach for something in the back seat before pulling over.