Use this time at home to be creative, have fun and develop a new hobby

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – Most of us have a list of things we’ve always wished we’ve learned, or skills we’ve wanted to develop. Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline joined us to talk about how starting a new hobby can be good for your mental health.

Dr. Saline suggests that brainstorming activities with your family is a great way to start. To help get your kids involved in these activities, it makes sense to set a designated time for them.

Also, turn mundane activities into something fun – turn up the music while you are putting away
dishes and time your kids while they pick up their toys.

