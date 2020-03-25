Use this time at home to get your summer garden started!

(Mass Appeal) – Now’s a great time to get your summer garden started. Ed Sourdiffe, the Green Thumb Guru of the GreenThumbGuru.com, joined us with advice on how to seed plants at home.

Sourdiffe said seed packets can be ordered online or often found in your grocery store. Make sure to read the back of the package, which has the details of the best time to seed.

Sourdiffe also showed us how to use peat pots or recycled pots to plant your seeds, and the lighting required to help them grow before transplanting them to the ground.

Sourdiffe’s beautiful pets, a cat named Sebastian and dog named Odin, made a special appearance during the first segment.