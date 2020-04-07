Use this time of social distancing to connect in new ways

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re feeling life you’re isolated, you can connect with family and friends remotely. This could also be a good time for some self improvement.

Jaimie Tucker, blogger at JaimieTucker.com joins us with some inspiration. She recommends virtual meet-ups with family and friends. Make a point to call a friend or family member each day. Kids can supplement their distance learning by taking virtual classes.

It’s also important to continue to stay active. Go for a quiet walk outdoors or look into remote at-home workouts.

Have a favorite activity with friends? Perhaps you can create a version of it through video chats.