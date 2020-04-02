Use up your pantry staples with this Yankee cornbread served with red beans and rice

(Mass Appeal) – Is your pantry well stocked with the basics? Put them to use with these recipes. Tinky Weisblat walks us through the steps to make her Yankee cornbread. The cornbread would pair nicely with her slow-cooking recipe for red beans and rice.

Recipe Title: Red Beans and Rice

Description: This recipe uses pantry staples and fees a crowd.

Course: Main

Cuisine: Cajun

Servings: at least 8

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): hours and hours

Ingredients:

1 pound dried red beans (the classic red bean is rounder than a kidney bean, but you may use kidney beans, which are more widely available)

1 10- to 14-ounce can of tomatoes with green chiles (or just tomatoes if that’s all you have; in that case, add some bell pepper to the vegetables below)

4 cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 cup water (plus more if needed to cover the beans)

1 ham hock (optional)

1 onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

extra-virgin olive oil as needed to sweat the vegetables

salt to taste (start with 1 teaspoon)

1 pound spicy sausage such as andouille (use regular kielbasa if you can’t find andouille, and add more spice later), cut into small slices and quickly sautéed to release its flavors

Creole seasoning, red pepper flakes, or hot sauce to taste

Cooking Directions:

Thoroughly rinse and sort through the beans. Soak them for at least 8 hours in at least 4 cups of salted water. Drain them.

Place the beans, the stock, and the water in a slow cooker. Add the tomatoes and the ham hock.

Quickly sauté the onion, the celery, and the garlic in a little olive oil until they are translucent. Add them and the salt to the bean mixture. Cover and cook on high for 3 hours.

At the end of the 3 hours, add the sautéed sausage and seasoning. If you’re not sure how spicy you want your beans to be, be sparing here and add a little more kick after the cooking finishes. Continue cooking on high heat until the beans are soft.

The exact cooking time will depend on the power of your slow cooker and the age of your beans. They could be ready in as little as 3 to 4 hours. Or they could take overnight.

If you get discouraged waiting for your beans, pop them in a Dutch oven and simmer them on the stove. In that case, you’ll have to stir them from time to time, but they will soften more quickly.

Adjust the seasoning to taste, remove the ham hock (if you used it) and serve over rice with cornbread. This dish is even better the next day.

Recipe Title: Yankee Cornbread

Description: This warm quick bread crunches a little on the outside and goes beautifully with red beans and rice.

Course: Side

Cuisine: American

Servings: at 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 3 to 5 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): about 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon Creole seasoning (or 1/2 teaspoon salt)

1 cup milk

1 egg, beaten

2 tablespoon melted butter or bacon fat

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Generously grease a 9-inch cast-iron skillet (or an 8-inch square baking dish) with butter or bacon fat.

In a bowl combine the flour, the cornmeal, the sugar, the baking powder, and the seasoning. Mix together the remaining ingredients and blend them into the dry mixture.

Spoon the batter into the prepared pan, and bake for about 20 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Cut into wedges or slices.