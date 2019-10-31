Use your extra Halloween candy to make these sweet and salty cookies

(Mass Appeal) – The rain tonight may scare away some trick or treaters. If you end up with a lot of extra Halloween candy, you can use it for these cookies.

Recipe Title: Sweet and Salty Halloween Leftover Cookies

Description: These delectable cookies can help you use up some of your leftover Halloween candy. Make a smaller log if you wish for more cookies, but the large cookies described here are fun and showy.

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: Makes 24 large cookies

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 15 minutes plus chilling time

Cook Time (minutes): 20 minutes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup (1-1/2 sticks) sweet butter, at room temperature

1 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1/2 cup white sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

2-1/4 cups flour

3/4 cup chopped candy bars

3/4 cup crumbled potato chips

Cooking Directions:

Using an electric mixer cream together the butter and the sugars. Beat in the egg, followed by the baking soda, the salt, and the vanilla. Turn the mixer to slow and stir in the flour a little at a time.

In a separate bowl, toss together the candy and potato-chip pieces. Still on low speed, blend them into the cookie dough.

Roll the dough into a log that is about 2 inches in diameter. Wrap it in wax paper, put it in a bag, and chill it for at least 1 hour. (You may leave it in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.)

When you are ready to bake your cookies, preheat the oven to 325 degrees and line 2 rimmed cookie sheets with silicone or parchment. Slice the log into 1/2-inch pieces. Lay the pieces of dough on the prepared cookie sheets, leaving as much space as you can between them. (They expand in the oven.)

Bake the cookies, 1 sheet at a time, until they smell wonderful and begin to brown on the edges, about 20 minutes.) Cool the cookies in their pans for a few minutes before transferring them to racks to finish cooling.