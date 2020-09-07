Use your favorite flavors in this icebox cake recipe

(Mass Appeal) – Do you prefer graham crackers, vanilla wafers, or something else? You can customize this sweet dessert to fit your family’s taste. Ashley Tresoline shows us how to make a simple icebox cake.

Icebox Cake

By: Ashley Tresoline ©

2-3 dozen graham cracker cookies, vanilla wafers, chocolate wafers or gingers snap cookies

3 cups heavy cream

¼ confectioner sugar

2 tbs. cacao or cocoa powder

2 tbs. almond butter or peanut butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 oz. chocolate to chop for the top

Optional: Add a shot of almond liqueur to the almond butter mixture

Combine the heavy cream, vanilla and confectioner sugar in a large bowl and beat until stiff peaks form. Split into two bowls and add the cacao powder to one and the almond butter to the other. Beat each batch separately until the ingredients are combined, don’t overmix. (If you over mix heavy cream you get butter.) In a loaf pan or 9 inch springform pan, add a layer of the cookies and top with a layer of the chocolate whipped mix, then cookies again and finally the almond butter whipped mix and repeat until you run out of ingredients. Top with chopped high-quality chocolate to decorate. Let sit for at least 4 hours in the refrigerator before serving or overnight.