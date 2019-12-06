Useful gadgets and products for holiday entertaining

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joins us with her recommendations for some new technology that can make this season a little more convenient. She also shows us two ideas for quick and easy seasonal treats.

The Amazon Smart Plug makes life easier by turning almost any device into a smart device. Enjoy holiday movies controlled by your voice commands with the Fire TV Cube. The Echo Show 8 is a smart display screen with Alexa.

All of these products are available at www.Amazon.com.

If you’re looking for an easy dessert to dazzle your guests, Duncan Hines Red Velvet Cake Mix can be used to make festive snow-covered cupcakes. Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding can be used to create kid-friendly Santa hat snacks. Learn more at www.ReadySetEat.com.