Using creativity and imagination for self-healing

(Mass Appeal) – Artist and creativity coach Val Gilman joined us with five tips on how your own creativity and imagination can be useful tools for self healing.

  1. Calming and relaxing the nervous system
  2. Feeling grounded and whole and in touch with who you are
  3. Gives a sense of vitality and excitement
  4. Expression of deeper feelings you may not have know where there
  5. Transformation of old patterns or ways of thinking that are no longer useful

Gliman noted that working through art can be a truly transformative experience.

