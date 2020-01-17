Using creativity and imagination for self-healing

(Mass Appeal) – Artist and creativity coach Val Gilman joined us with five tips on how your own creativity and imagination can be useful tools for self healing.
- Calming and relaxing the nervous system
- Feeling grounded and whole and in touch with who you are
- Gives a sense of vitality and excitement
- Expression of deeper feelings you may not have know where there
- Transformation of old patterns or ways of thinking that are no longer useful
Gliman noted that working through art can be a truly transformative experience.