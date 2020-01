(Mass Appeal) – The gentle touch of massage can be very therapeutic for babies. Charlen Benoit, certified educator from Heart and Healing touch, joins us for a demonstration.

Benoit demonstrated some techniques of an abdomen massage, which helps a child’s digestive system. Benoit notes to keep movements clockwise – in the same direction things move internally.

Gentle massage may promote better sleeping, relieve colic and ease symptoms of digestive disturbances.