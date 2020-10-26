Using makeup to transform into a Disney villainess

(Mass Appeal) – Use the magic of makeup to transform yourself this Halloween! Kim Bruno, elite stylist with DiGrigoli Salon, joined us to demonstrate how to become a Disney villainess!

Bruno used a glue stick to paste down her eyebrows and then covered them with make up. She used a two different shadows to create a rich green for above her eyes.

She used a cool color for conturing, creating cheekbones and the look of a narrow, upturned nose. Her adorable daughter joined us as dalmation puppy – making the look complete!