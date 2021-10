BOSTON (WWLP) - On October 1, South Deerfield Water Superintendent Roger Sadoski Jr. surrendered his professional water license, is barred from any public water supply work, and will pay $200,000 to settle claims he illegally altered water quality reports to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and illegally handled and removed asbestos during an emergency pipe repair.

“Our residents deserve clean drinking water and the superintendent responsible for South Deerfield’s water quality and the water district failed them,” AG Healey said. “By not complying with our state’s asbestos laws, they also put the health of their employees and the public at risk. We will hold accountable those who violate our important laws designed to protect the public from contaminants in our water and from the dangers of asbestos.”