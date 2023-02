(Mass Appeal) – February can be a harsh month. It’s really the last month of winter and many of us feel depressed by being cooped up in our homes for months. If you’re looking to boost your mood and your living space, why not engage the five senses into your space to bring it from ho hum, to a place you really want to be in. Here to help us create intentional spaces that we will love is organizational expert Carleen Eve Fischer Hoffman.