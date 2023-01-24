(Mass Appeal) – Dessert doesn’t have to be unhealthy! With the right ingredients and recipes, this post dinner snack can fit any health lifestyle. To show it is possible, we’ve brought in Chef Brooke Baevsky, a private chef & product developer, as she shares a gluten free recipe for strawberry shortcakes.
Gluten Free Strawberry Shortcakes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups Gluten Free 1-1 Flour
2 3/4 teaspoons of baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
3/4 cup whipping cream or coconut cream
1 egg
Stawberries
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 450°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set it aside.
- Mix the flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar together in a large bowl.
- In a separate bowl, beat together the cream and egg. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix to form a cohesive dough.
- Scoop the dough in 1 1/2-ounce balls onto the baking sheet (a jumbo cookie scoopworks well here); use the palm of your hand to gently flatten each to about 2″ to 2 1/2″ diameter.
Brush the tops of the shortcakes with cream, and sprinkle with coarse white sparkling sugar.
Bake the shortcakes for 10 to 12 minutes, until they’re risen and baked all the way through; break one open to make sure.
Add 1 cup strawberries, 1 tsp lemon juice and 1 tsp sugar to a pot and bring to a simmer. Gently mash the berries.
Remove the shortcakes from the oven, split, and top with berry compote, fresh berries and whipped cream.