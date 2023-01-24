(Mass Appeal) – Dessert doesn’t have to be unhealthy! With the right ingredients and recipes, this post dinner snack can fit any health lifestyle. To show it is possible, we’ve brought in Chef Brooke Baevsky, a private chef & product developer, as she shares a gluten free recipe for strawberry shortcakes.

Gluten Free Strawberry Shortcakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups Gluten Free 1-1 Flour

2 3/4 teaspoons of baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

3/4 cup whipping cream or coconut cream

1 egg

Stawberries

Directions: