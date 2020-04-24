Valley Opportunity Council receives a boost from the Covid-19 Response Fund

(Mass Appeal) – The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts has established its Covid-19 Response Fund to help the unprecedented needs of our area residents. They’ve raised over 3 million dollars to help provide immediate support to organizations that help those most vulnerable to issues caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. One of the organizations helped by the fund is the Valley Opportunity Council. Steve Huntley shares more on how the agency is helping area residents.

To continue its support of local organizations, the Covid-19 Response Fund needs continued support. To help their mission, visit www.communityfoundation.org.