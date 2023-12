(Mass Appeal) – Way back in 1965 the Valley Opportunity Council started out as small organization focused on community outreach. Today they do that, and so much more, and they are one of the many organizations that helps distribute toys from the Toys for Tots campaign to kids in our area.

Melissa White, the Director of Programs, and Genesis Ortiz, Employment Advisor, both with the Valley Opportunity Council, join us now to talk about their involvement in this annual program.