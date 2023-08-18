(MASS APPEAL) – A new facility in Holyoke recently opened that will increase the capacity for inpatient behavioral healthcare for adults, children, and adolescents. Joining me today is Dr. Maria Russo-Appel, the Medical Director and Sean Mitchell, Director of Business Development for Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital to discuss the opening of this new facility.

Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital

The construction of Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital, a joint venture between Baystate Health and Lifepoint Behavioral Health, is nearing completion in Holyoke.

The facility will increase the capacity for adults, children, and adolescent patients by 50 percent, accommodating 150 beds, including 30 beds dedicated to longer-term care through the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health.

The Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital is located at 45 Lower Westfield Road in Holyoke. You can visit valleyspringsbh.com for more information or call (413) 315-4100.

Sponsored by: Valley Springs Behavioral Health Hospital