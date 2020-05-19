Vegan and gluten free oatmeal cream pies with country star Jenny Tolman

(Mass Appeal) – Rising country star Jenny Tolman joins us from Nashville to show us how to make one of her favorite desserts.
Check out Tolman’s debut album, “There Goes the Neighborhood”.
Oatmeal Cream Pies (Gluten Free & Vegan)
Ingredients:
Dry Mixture
1 1/4 C Gluten Free Baking Flour (I use King Arthur Baking Mix)
1 C Gluten Free Rolled Oats
1 teaspoon Cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda
1/4 teaspoon Sea Salt
Wet Mixture
3/4 C cold Vegan Butter
1/2 C Cane Sugar
1/2 C Coconut Sugar
2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
Frosting
2 C Powdered Sugar
1/2 C Room Temperature Vegan Butter
1 Tablespoon Unsweetened Almond Milk
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Dash of Sea Salt
Directions:
- Mix all dry ingredients together in a medium bowl.
- In a standing mixer, cream 3/4 C of Vegan Butter, 1/2 C of Cane Sugar, 1/2 C of Coconut Sugar, and 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract together.
- On the slow setting, add in the dry mixture to the standing mixer and mix until cookie dough is formed.
- Place a sheet of parchment paper on a baking sheet and form golf ball sized cookies to place on the sheet.
- Chill the formed cookies on the baking sheet in the freezer for 10 minutes, while you preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
- After 10 minutes, place the cookies in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.
- While your cookies are baking, prepare your frosting.
- Prepare frosting by combining 2 C of Powdered Sugar, 1/2 C of Room Temperature Vegan Butter, 1 Tablespoon of Unsweetened Almond Milk, 1 teaspoon of Vanilla Extract, and a dash of Sea Salt in a standing mixer until thick, frosting consistency forms. Add one more Tablespoon of Almond Milk if needed.
- Remove cookies from the oven and let them cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.
- Once COMPLETELY cooled on the wire rack, assemble your oatmeal cream pies by taking two cookies, and spreading desired amount of frosting on one, and placing the other on top.
- ENJOY!