Vegan and gluten free oatmeal cream pies with country star Jenny Tolman

(Mass Appeal) – Rising country star Jenny Tolman joins us from Nashville to show us how to make one of her favorite desserts.

Check out Tolman’s debut album, “There Goes the Neighborhood”.

Oatmeal Cream Pies (Gluten Free & Vegan)

Ingredients:

Dry Mixture

1 1/4 C Gluten Free Baking Flour (I use King Arthur Baking Mix)

1 C Gluten Free Rolled Oats

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/4 teaspoon Sea Salt

Wet Mixture

3/4 C cold Vegan Butter

1/2 C Cane Sugar

1/2 C Coconut Sugar

2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract

Frosting

2 C Powdered Sugar

1/2 C Room Temperature Vegan Butter

1 Tablespoon Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

Dash of Sea Salt

Directions: