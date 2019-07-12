Vegan forbidden rice spring rolls for an entree or appetizer

Leslie Cerier shows us how to make these colorful, healthy spring rolls.

Forbidden Rice Spring Rolls

Serves 2 for lunch or 6 for appetizer

Ingredients:

2- 2.8 Ounce packages Forbidden Rice Ramen Noodles

1 cup grated carrots

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 thinly sliced avocado

1/3 cup fresh mint leaves

8 8-inch, spring roll rice paper wrappers

Directions:

Cook ramen noodles according to package. Drain and rinse ramen in cold water. Leave ramen to drain in a fine mesh drainer until you roll the spring rolls.

To roll the spring rolls: Immerse the rice paper in a shallow bowl of warm water, one at a time, to soften. Flip the rice paper in the bowl of water after a few seconds and then when it is soft and firm on both sides, spread it out gently on a dry dish towel. In the middle of the rice paper, add some carrots leaving about an inch on the right and left sides. Then sprinkle on the herbs, a few slices of avocado, and then some noodles. Tuck in the right and left sides to wrap around the noodles. Then roll up the spring rolls (away from you). Repeat with the rest of the carrots, noodles, herbs and avocado. Serve immediately with peanut sauce and/or tamari.