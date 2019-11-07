Vegan oatmeal chocolate chunk cookies…with squash?

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen brings us her unique and tasty cookie recipe using a surprising ingredient; butternut squash! You’ll be amazed by the taste.
Vegan Butternut Squash Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
3 tablespoons warm water
1 cup rolled oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup butternut squash
1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chunks
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a baking sheet.
- Prepare the flax “egg” by stirring the ground flaxseed and water together in a small bowl. Let it sit for 10 minutes before using.
- In a large bowl, whisk all the dry ingredients together.
- In a small bowl, stir all the wet ingredients together.
- Add the contents of the small bowl to the large and stir until everything is mixed. Fold in the raisins and chocolate chips.
- Wet your hands and roll 1 heaping tablespoon of batter in a ball. Place the ball on the baking sheet, then use your hands to slightly flatten it. Repeat, until all the batter is used.
- Bake for about 18 minutes, until the cookies are golden and the edges are firm.
- Remove the cookies from the oven. Transfer them to a cooling rack and let the cool completely.
- Once the cookies are cool, layer them with your filling of choice to make sandwiches