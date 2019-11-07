Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Does the fire hydrant on your street have enough water pressure?

Vegan oatmeal chocolate chunk cookies…with squash?

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen brings us her unique and tasty cookie recipe using a surprising ingredient; butternut squash! You’ll be amazed by the taste.

Vegan Butternut Squash Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
3 tablespoons warm water
1 cup rolled oats
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 cup butternut squash
1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 cup vegan chocolate chunks

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a baking sheet.
  2. Prepare the flax “egg” by stirring the ground flaxseed and water together in a small bowl. Let it sit for 10 minutes before using.
  3. In a large bowl, whisk all the dry ingredients together.
  4. In a small bowl, stir all the wet ingredients together.
  5. Add the contents of the small bowl to the large and stir until everything is mixed. Fold in the raisins and chocolate chips.
  6. Wet your hands and roll 1 heaping tablespoon of batter in a ball. Place the ball on the baking sheet, then use your hands to slightly flatten it. Repeat, until all the batter is used.
  7. Bake for about 18 minutes, until the cookies are golden and the edges are firm.
  8. Remove the cookies from the oven. Transfer them to a cooling rack and let the cool completely.
  9. Once the cookies are cool, layer them with your filling of choice to make sandwiches

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories