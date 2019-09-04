Vegetarian watermelon poke bowl

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us a vegetarian, fruity take on the ever-so-trending poke ball.
Ingredients:
5 cups seedless watermelon, chopped
¼ cup scallions, chopped
1 English Cucumber, sliced
¼ cup almond, macadamia nuts or your favorite nut
1 jalapeno, sliced
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
Optional: Diced Avocado
¼ cup tamari
1 tbs. toasted sesame oil
1 lime, juiced (about 2tbs.)
1 teaspoon honey, sugar or agave
2 tsp. grated ginger
Directions:
- In a small bowl make the dressing; add tamari, toasted sesame oil, lime juice, honey and grated ginger.
- In a large bowl add the chopped watermelon, half the cucumbers and some of the scallions with half the dressing. Let sit for 5 minutes.
- To assemble bowls, add the watermelon mixture to an individual bowl, top with jalapeno slices, nuts, scallions, minute, cucumber and sliced avocado if using.
- Spoon a little bit of dressing over each bowl.