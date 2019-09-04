Breaking News
Quincy woman pled guilty and sentenced for trafficking women in western Massachusetts
1  of  2
Watch Live
2:15PM: President Trump announces funding to combat the opioid crisis TRACK: Hurricane Dorian continues to lash Florida as it turns more north

Vegetarian watermelon poke bowl

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, showed us a vegetarian, fruity take on the ever-so-trending poke ball.

Ingredients:

5 cups seedless watermelon, chopped
¼ cup scallions, chopped
1 English Cucumber, sliced
¼ cup almond, macadamia nuts or your favorite nut
1 jalapeno, sliced
¼ cup fresh mint, chopped
Optional: Diced Avocado
¼ cup tamari
1 tbs. toasted sesame oil
1 lime, juiced (about 2tbs.)
1 teaspoon honey, sugar or agave
2 tsp. grated ginger

Directions:

  • In a small bowl make the dressing; add tamari, toasted sesame oil, lime juice, honey and grated ginger.
  • In a large bowl add the chopped watermelon, half the cucumbers and some of the scallions with half the dressing. Let sit for 5 minutes.
  • To assemble bowls, add the watermelon mixture to an individual bowl, top with jalapeno slices, nuts, scallions, minute, cucumber and sliced avocado if using.
  • Spoon a little bit of dressing over each bowl.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories