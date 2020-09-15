Vermont Diver finds a 200 year-old shipwreck in Lake Champlain

(Mass Appeal) – Vermont Diver Gary Lefebvre and his wife came across an infamous shipwreck while exploring the waters of Lake Champlain. He joins us with his story.

Lefebvre came across the paddle wheels of the steamship Phoenix, which caught fire in 1819, tragically leading to the deaths of six people. It is considered one of the oldest steamship wrecks in the world.

Lefebvre said he contacted the Lake Champlain Museum, which confirmed the wheels as part of the Phoenix, the sinking of which was considered one of Lake Champlain’s greatest tragedies.