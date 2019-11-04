Veteran Art Show at ArtWorks in Ware

Loretta Medeiros, from ArtWorks, and Harold Grimes, veteran and artist, previewed a veteran art show in Ware.
“Name of Event: Veteran Art Show: Perspectives on Military Service
Artist: Group Show
Start Date: November 1st
End Date: November 24th
Reception Date: November 16th, 5-7PM
Location Name: ArtWorks Gallery
Hours: Friday 3-7PM, Saturday 11-5PM, Sunday 12-4PM
Address: 69 Main Street
City/Town: Ware
Website: www.BrookfieldInstitute.org
www.workshop13.org/gallery/
“Perspectives on Military Service” is a Massachusetts statewide art show that gives voice to personal military experiences. Artwork from veterans, active duty military, National Guard and Reserves will be exhibited. Organized by the Brookfield Institute, the purpose of the exhibit is to provide a space for veterans to create art to express and process their experiences, while also giving the public a better understanding of these experiences. The Artists Reception will be held Saturday, November 16th, 5-7PM. The gallery will host a guest speaker during the month to discuss Art and the Military – please visit the websites listed above for more information on this and related events. “