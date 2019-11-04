Veteran Art Show at ArtWorks in Ware

(Mass Appeal) -Scammers are getting more clever in their attempts to access our personal information. Here with a warning about a new spoofed call scam is tech expert Deb D'Amico.

If you receive a call on your Smartphone that appears to be from a company you did not contact, take a moment to research before responding. Phone numbers and contact information can be spoofed to mimic a company that you trust. When in doubt, find a phone number on the company's own website and return the call that way to be sure you're talking to the right business.