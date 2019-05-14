Veteran Job Fair looks to also train H.R. reps to incorporate veteran culture

Becca Coolong and Christian Diluzio previewed thier Human Service Job Fair for Veterans.

NAME OF EVENT: Breaking down the Military Code for Civilian Employment – A Human Service Job Fair for Military an Veterans

DATES & TIMES: Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 9am-4pm

ADDRESS: The Holyoke War Memorial, 310 Appleton Street, Holyoke, MA

ABOUT THE EVENT: This unique event will include trainings designed for the needs of both Military and Veterans, and HR personnel, networking opportunities for attendees, and a Human Services Job Fair.

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: http://www.humanserviceforum.org/event/breaking-down-the-military-code-for-civilian-employment/