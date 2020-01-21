Breaking News
Possible ice rescue underway in Springfield
VFW offers assistance and advocacy for veterans looking to file a VA claim

Mass Appeal

(Mass Appeal) – If you are veteran looking to file a VA claim and find yourself overwhelmed, the VFW is here to help. They have highly-trained professional advocates to help you through the tedious process.

Delray Dorsey, state service officer for the VFW and Gamalier Rosa, VFW assistant state service officer West, joined us to describe how they and other professional advocates can simplify the process and do all the paperwork on your behalf.

If you would like more information on this program, visit: www.VFWMA.com/state-service-officer.

