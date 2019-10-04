Violin performance to preview the 81st season of Pioneer Valley Symphony

(Mass Appeal) – The Pioneer Valley Symphony is set to open its 81st season tomorrow. Here with a preview of what we can expect are director Tianhui Ng and soloist Sarah Hadley Yakir.

The season launch performance will feature two beloved favorites, Sibelious’s Violin Concerto and Brahms Symphony No. 2. This season, and this concert especially, showcase the PVSO’s deep roots in the heart of the symphonic repertoire. The PVS welcomes Sarah Hadley Yakir, local hero and violin virtuoso back to the PVS stage to perform the stunning solo part in Sibelious’s Violin Concerto.

Celebrated Professor David Schnieder, the Andrew W. Mellon Professor of Music History and Theory at Amherst College returns to host the popular pre-concert talks, and to share his immense knowledge and delightful perspective on the evening’s program.

Following the concert, the PVS Board of Directors and members encourage the audience to stay for a post-concert meet and greet, a way to meet the musician and celebrate the start of the season with other music lovers and patrons of the arts in the Pioneer Valley.

You can enjoy the performance on Saturday, October 5th at 7:30 PM at the state of the art Greenfield High School Auditorium at 21 Barr Ave in Greenfield.

For more information, visit www.PVSOC.org.