Viral photo of local model spreads the message of inclusion and inspiration

(Mass Appeal) – West Springfield resident Colton Robinson, 10, is featured in a Target ad that has become a part of an inspiring viral post. Colton and his mom, Ashley Robinson, joined us to tell us more about the ad and the positive message it is sending.

Colton, who has spina bifida, started modeling in 2014. In the photo that’s gone viral, a little boy in a wheelchair stares transfixed at the ad Colton is in, which is displayed in store.

Colton says he’s happy to see the inspiration his modeling is bringing to others. Mom Ashley added that they have been in contact with the family whose photo has gone viral and the two boys hope to meet one day.