AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) - UMass Amherst announced Thursday an employee has died from COVID-19, the first active employee to die from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement on the university's website, the Public Health Promotion Center stated, "This past week, we learned that a UMass Amherst employee died as the result of COVID-19. This is the first time that an active employee has died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his family, friends and campus colleagues."