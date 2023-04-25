(MASS APPEAL) – From classic amusement parks to beautiful lakes and the oceans beaches, plus the tallest mountain in New England, New Hampshire can check off everything a traveler would want to do on vacation. Here to talk more about the great Granite State is Lori Harnois, Director of the New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development.

New Hampshire is a playground of adventure offering exhilarating experiences for heart pumping adrenaline seekers:

Ziplining

ATVing

Mountain Coasters

Hang-gliding

Powered paragliding

Those are just a few of the exciting adventures you’ll find here – and they also provide a different perspective of our state’s spectacular scenery.

The state has unique outdoor activities that are family friendly and great for all ages and abilities.

NH is home to 48 peaks over 4,000 feet – and some of the most rugged mountains in the Northeast – on the flip side – have a vast network of family friendly trails and summits.

Water activities – kayaking, canoeing, river tubing, fishing, ocean, lake and river cruises.

Biking – seek out one of the state’s hidden gems – our rail trails – former railroad beds – great for biking, walking – getting out into nature.

New Hampshire is home to unique attractions and once in a lifetime experiences:

Mount Washington Auto Road – oldest man made attraction in the US

Mount Washington Cog Railway – oldest mountain climbing train

Madison Boulder – largest glacial erratic in North America – 23 feet tall, 37 feet wide, 83 feet in length – 5,000 tons

World’s Longest Candy Counter – Guiness Book of World Records – Chutters in Littleton – 112 feet long

FunSpot – World’s Largest Arcade

Cruise on the oldest floating post office in the US

NEW this summer – haunted cruise on Lake Winnipesaukee – 90 minute cruise where you will eat sweet treats while listening to haunting tales of cursed lands, mysterious fires, haunted hotels and unsolved disappearances

New Hampshire offers visitors unique events and festivals:

May 4th – Manchester's Taco Tour returns – there will be nearly 100 restaurants and businesses participating in this event – solidifying Taco Tour as the "World's largest taco tour" and one of the largest single-day food festivals in the world.

Coming up later in May – 2nd annual New England Coffee Festival – focus is everything coffee – with workshops, vendors, food trucks, an art walk, live music – and a Latte Art Throwdown.

In June – Sand Sculpting Classic will be back at Hampton Beach – if you've never seen it – not to be missed – 200 tons of sand are imported and dropped at the beach – and master sculptors come from all over the world to craft works of art out of sand. The event is held June 15-17 – and the sculptures will stay up and lit at night through the end of the month.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of NH's Motorcycle Week – this rally is the world's oldest and attracts riders from all over the world to the Lakes Region of NH.

A couple of other noteworthy anniversaries – Portsmouth and Dover are celebrating their 400th birthdays – and there are events happening all summer long.

For more information or to start planning your next trip go to visitNH.gov.

