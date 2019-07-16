Visit North Adam’s annual DownStreet Art Thursdays

Explore open galleries and art installations on Main Street in North Adams. Anna Farrington tells us about the free community events.

DownStreet Art is a program of MCLA’s Berkshire Cultural Resource Center, which provides professional development training, resources, and support to the artists, art managers, and creative workers of Berkshire County run by MCLA. DSA’s goal is to help the economic development of North Adams and encourage the dialogue between our community and the arts. Since its inception in 2008, more than 150,000 visitors have come downtown and through the doors of DownStreet Art’s galleries and exhibits.

Events are held on the last Thursday of each month from 5 PM – 8 PM through the summer. You can visit on July 25th, August 29th, and September 26th.