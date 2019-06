The Robert E. Barrett Fishway is an educational and interesting spot for families to see shad, eels and trout as they make their way over the Holyoke Dam through a fish “elevator”. Here to tell us more is Richard Murray from Holyoke Gas & Electric.

The fishway is open Wednesdays – Sundays from 9AM – 5 PM through June 16th at 3 Bridge Street, Holyoke. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website at www.hged.com/fishway