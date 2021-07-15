Visiting Mass MoCA and exploring their latest exhibits

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, more affectionately knowns as Mass MoCA, has a wealth of exhibits and installations ready for public viewing and involvement.

During our visit we learned about the Pipes, an 11 piece concrete installation of sound and reflection; The Drifting Studio which features a way for kids to create art; Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend that highlights musicians from around the country performing contemporary musical pieces; and, Community Day where the museum gives back to Berkshire County Residents.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today