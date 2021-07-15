Visiting Mass MoCA and exploring their latest exhibits

(Mass Appeal) – The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, more affectionately knowns as Mass MoCA, has a wealth of exhibits and installations ready for public viewing and involvement.

During our visit we learned about the Pipes, an 11 piece concrete installation of sound and reflection; The Drifting Studio which features a way for kids to create art; Bang on a Can LOUD Weekend that highlights musicians from around the country performing contemporary musical pieces; and, Community Day where the museum gives back to Berkshire County Residents.