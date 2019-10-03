Vivid Hair Salon and Spa hosts a free day of beauty for cancer survivors

(Mass Appeal) – Vivid Cares For Cancer is helping cancer survivors and those in remission through a free spa day. Basia Belz, owner of Vivid Hair Salon & Spa tells us about the event.

The free, fun event is happening on Sunday, October 6th at noon. Vivid Hair Salon will be providing beauty services for cancer Survivors and those in remission.

Registration is required and a few spaces are available. Call (413) 564-0062 or email VividcaresforCancer@aol.com to attend for an reserved time.

Vivid Hair Salon & Spa is located at 99 Elm Street in Westfield.

Promotional consideration provided by Vivid Hair Salon & Spa