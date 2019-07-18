Volunteer opportunities with WestMass ElderCare

WestMass Elder Care offers home care services for older adults and people with disabilities helping them stay independent and in their own homes. WestMass Director of Community Programs Sarah Aasheim and Elba Pires-Morgado, director of the WestMass Ombudsman program, told us about two excellent volunteer opportunities for people interested in support the WestMass mission.

Volunteer opportunities exist with the Ombudsman program and financial services program. Call 413- 538-9020 or visit the website for additional details: www.wmaeldercare.org.