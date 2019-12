(Mass Appeal) – You can honor veterans this holiday season by helping to place wreaths at the Agawam Veterans Cemetery. Here to tell us more are Kathleen Duquette and Paul Barabani.

This Saturday, December 14th, volunteers are asked to park at Six Flags New England starting at 8 AM. Convenient shuttles will transport volunteers to the Veterans Cemetery. There will be a 10 AM ceremony followed by wreath laying.

For more information, visit www.AgawamFriends.com.