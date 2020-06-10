Wake up early to see the peaking Daytime Arietids meteor shower

(Mass Appeal) – What comes to mind when you think meteor shower? One at night, right? Well believe it or not, right now is the peak of a daytime meteor shower. Mike Kerr, Principal, Innovative Advancement & Integration, Springfield Museums, joined us with details.

Kerr suggests that you wake up about 45 minutes before sunrise to see the shower. What’s interesting about these showers, is that you can hear the echos of them, too.

For years in places without satellites, organizations, governments and people used to communicate with the meteors with just with an antenna and radio signal.