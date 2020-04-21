Walk at your own time and place with the virtual March for Babies

(Mass Appeal) – Get your steps in and help babies through the March of Dimes. Their March for Babies goes virtual this year. Stephen Sycks, Senior Development Manager of the March of Dimes joins us with the details.

The virtual walk means you can help raise funds to support March of Dimes while practicing social distancing. You choose where and when to walk. Download the app to track your progress and encourage family and friends to support your efforts.

For more information, visit www.MarchForBabies.org. The event runs through May 15th.