(Mass Appeal) – The 4th Annual Canines Fur Cancer Support Walk is dedicated to supporting “Each Moment We’re Alive,” an organization that provides support to those affected by cancer. It’s a wonderful opportunity for everyone, whether or not you have a furry companion, to contribute to a great cause. Cindy Sheridan Murphy, the founder and director, who is also a cancer survivor, along with Joanne Leary Beaudry, a facilitator of the walk and a three-time breast cancer survivor, share the details on how you can participate.