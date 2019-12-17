Wallet-friendly holiday finds at the Hospice Shop

(Mass Appeal) – With Christmas only eight days away, many budgets can be getting a little tight. Katie Ross of the Hospice Shop in Northampton is here to the rescue with some wallet-friendly finds.

The Hospice Shop has many creative gift ideas, and our professional grandma, Katie Ross, brought in a thoughtful collection. From decorative plates for dessert and appetizers to skeins of merino wool yarn, everything there is priced to move.

Ross showed gorgeous tea towels, scarfs, and throw pillows. There are festive holiday mugs and Christmas-themed china – you can purchase a variety gifts for the loved ones in your life and not break the bank.