Want a treat fast? Try the three minute mug cake!

(Mass Appeal) – Ever have a chocolate emergency? You need chocolate cake and you need it now? We have the answer for you – it’s the three minute mug cake and it’s fast and delicious!

The Three Minute Mug Cake (as featured on Tasty)

4 tablespoons of flour

3 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

3 tablespoons of milk

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 tablespoon chocolate hazelnut spread (plus more for topping)

powdered sugar for topping (optional)