Want a treat fast? Try the three minute mug cake!

(Mass Appeal) – Ever have a chocolate emergency? You need chocolate cake and you need it now? We have the answer for you – it’s the three minute mug cake and it’s fast and delicious!
The Three Minute Mug Cake (as featured on Tasty)
- 4 tablespoons of flour
- 3 tablespoons of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
- 3 tablespoons of milk
- 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon chocolate hazelnut spread (plus more for topping)
- powdered sugar for topping (optional)
- In 12-ounce mug mix all ingredients except the chocolate hazelnut spread until combined.
- Once combined, spoon the chocolate spread on top of the batter.
- Microwave on high for 90 seconds to 2 minutes, watching to make sure it doesn’t spill over (depending on the size of the mug).
- Let cool before eating and top with additional chocolate hazelnut spread and powdered sugar.