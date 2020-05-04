1  of  4
Breaking News
Baystate Health has tested over 7,000 individuals for COVID-19 State police investigate in industrial area in South Hadley in connection with deadly Chicopee shooting POSTPONED: Star Spangled Springfield Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, has died at age 90
Watch Live
3PM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

Want a treat fast? Try the three minute mug cake!

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Ever have a chocolate emergency? You need chocolate cake and you need it now? We have the answer for you – it’s the three minute mug cake and it’s fast and delicious!

The Three Minute Mug Cake (as featured on Tasty)

  • 4 tablespoons of flour
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar
  • 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder
  • 3 tablespoons of milk
  • 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon chocolate hazelnut spread (plus more for topping)
  • powdered sugar for topping (optional)
  1. In 12-ounce mug mix all ingredients except the chocolate hazelnut spread until combined.
  2. Once combined, spoon the chocolate spread on top of the batter.
  3. Microwave on high for 90 seconds to 2 minutes, watching to make sure it doesn’t spill over (depending on the size of the mug).
  4. Let cool before eating and top with additional chocolate hazelnut spread and powdered sugar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today