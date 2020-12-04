Warm-up with a bowl of stew: A recipe from Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill

(Mass Appeal) – There is nothing like a nice, piping hot bowl of comfort food on a chilly evening. If you like to warm your belly with a pot of homemade stew, you’re in luck because we’re going to make some!

Nadim “cashew” is the owner of Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill in Springfield. He’s going to show us how to prepare a hearty green bean and lamb stew.

Recipe:

I lb of Lamb or Beef

2 Bay leaves

1 cinnamon stick

Half white onion

4 cloves of garlic

3 cups of broth

Half a tablespoon of salt, a quarter table spoon of black pepper, a quarter table spoon of allspice.

1 tablespoon of tomato paste

1 cup of diced tomatoes